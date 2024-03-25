Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Mkm

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Roth Mkm in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $66.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.08% from the stock’s previous close.

MTDR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.30.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,512. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 3.33. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $42.04 and a 12-month high of $69.40.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.05). Matador Resources had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $836.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,398 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Matador Resources by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Matador Resources by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Matador Resources by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 20,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

