Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital Price Performance
Shares of MHH opened at $8.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.52. Mastech Digital has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.38 million. Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. On average, analysts forecast that Mastech Digital will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Mastech Digital
About Mastech Digital
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mastech Digital
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Nvidia’s AI Tech Part of Novo Nordisk’s New Supercomputer
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.