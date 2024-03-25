Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a "buy" rating on the stock.

Shares of MHH opened at $8.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.52. Mastech Digital has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.38 million. Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. On average, analysts forecast that Mastech Digital will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. 16.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

