Mason & Associates Inc Sells 4,192 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Mason & Associates Inc decreased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,192 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 0.4% of Mason & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $60,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,813,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,949,304. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.73.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.