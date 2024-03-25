Mason & Associates Inc Invests $216,000 in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,028.3% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 55,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 52,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $79.43. 3,255,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,661,078. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.10. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $80.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

