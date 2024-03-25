Mason & Associates Inc Increases Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Mason & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 302,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,686 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 105,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GSLC traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.18. 174,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,577. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.06. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $78.23 and a one year high of $104.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

