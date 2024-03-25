Mason & Associates Inc Has $36.12 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Mason & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 127.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,705,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 954,569 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 10.6% of Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mason & Associates Inc owned approximately 0.89% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $36,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $648,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 508,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,767,000 after buying an additional 142,275 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,110,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,530,000 after buying an additional 48,372 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,484,000. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 438,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,293,000 after purchasing an additional 171,106 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BKLN stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,062,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,714,763. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.05. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $21.27.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

