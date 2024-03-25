Mason & Associates Inc Has $306,000 Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mason & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,031 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $4.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $278.19. 2,102,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,187,863. The business’s 50 day moving average is $291.37 and its 200-day moving average is $280.92. The company has a market capitalization of $200.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.74%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCD. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.10.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

