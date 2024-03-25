Mason & Associates Inc Has $2.32 Million Stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Mason & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the quarter. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Mason & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 2,793.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000.

XCEM traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.06. 89,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,258. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $31.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.94.

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

