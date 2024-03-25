Mason & Associates Inc Grows Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Mason & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.42. 2,400,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,574,885. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.44 and its 200 day moving average is $54.99. The stock has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $57.68.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

