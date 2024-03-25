Mason & Associates Inc Boosts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mason & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 92.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,045 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 68.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter worth about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $190.73. 10,678,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,556,416. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.30. The firm has a market cap of $116.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.01, a PEG ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.69.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

