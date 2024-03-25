Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $121.00 price objective (up from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.14.

MASI stock opened at $134.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.49 and a 200-day moving average of $108.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Masimo has a 12 month low of $75.22 and a 12 month high of $198.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.36 and a beta of 0.95.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.43. Masimo had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $548.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Masimo’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masimo will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Masimo in the third quarter valued at $90,859,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Masimo by 93.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Masimo in the third quarter valued at $8,454,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Masimo by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,120,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,007,066,000 after acquiring an additional 178,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Masimo by 224.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 183,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,128,000 after acquiring an additional 127,249 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

