Marpai (MRAI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 26th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marpai Stock Performance

MRAI stock opened at $2.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 5.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.28. Marpai has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $13.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Damien Lamendola purchased 910,000 shares of Marpai stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $1,501,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,861,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,721,154.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,022,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,524,632. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marpai

Marpai Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marpai stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Marpai, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MRAI Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.12% of Marpai as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marpai, Inc, a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market in the United States and Israel. The company offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, bill review and cost containment services.

