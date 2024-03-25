Marpai (MRAI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 26th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
MRAI stock opened at $2.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 5.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.28. Marpai has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $13.60.
In other news, CEO Damien Lamendola purchased 910,000 shares of Marpai stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $1,501,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,861,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,721,154.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,022,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,524,632. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Marpai, Inc, a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market in the United States and Israel. The company offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, bill review and cost containment services.
