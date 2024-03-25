Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) PT Raised to $201.00 at Mizuho

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $159.00 to $201.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

MPC has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $183.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $179.33.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MPC stock opened at $200.17 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $200.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.63. The company has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Petroleum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

