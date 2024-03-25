Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$0.99.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$0.75 to C$0.80 in a report on Friday, January 12th.

TSE MOZ opened at C$0.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$380.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.92. Marathon Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.49 and a 1-year high of C$1.08.

Marathon Gold Corporation acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with five mineralized deposits located in Central Region of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

