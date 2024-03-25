Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Trading 0.5% Higher

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.46 and last traded at $46.23. 104,819 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 360,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. B. Riley lowered Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $129.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.52 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 85.62%. On average, analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 11.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at $1,079,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 40.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 13,542 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 6.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

