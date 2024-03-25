Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) CFO Adrian V. Mitchell Sells 13,249 Shares

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 13,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $270,544.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,581.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Macy’s Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of M traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.64. 6,200,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,531,771. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.08 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $22.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.16.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy’s

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1737 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 186.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Macy’s by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Macy’s by 253.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

M has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.45.

Get Our Latest Analysis on M

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.