LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) PT Raised to $105.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.25% from the stock’s previous close.

LYB has been the subject of several other reports. Vertical Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LYB stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.72. The stock had a trading volume of 456,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.46. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $84.80 and a 52 week high of $102.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $1,819,431.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,246.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $1,819,431.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,246.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $711,729.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,460.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,267 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,223,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,968,726,000 after acquiring an additional 290,401 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,266,977,000 after acquiring an additional 348,169 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,408,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $796,290,000 after acquiring an additional 787,221 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,305,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $597,140,000 after acquiring an additional 569,887 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,683,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $540,424,000 after buying an additional 33,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

