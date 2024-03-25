Lument Finance Trust, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:LFT)

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the technology company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
Lument Finance Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 58.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lument Finance Trust to earn $0.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.0%.
Lument Finance Trust Price Performance
Shares of Lument Finance Trust stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.51. The stock had a trading volume of 66,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,923. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Lument Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $2.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average is $2.21.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.
Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.
