Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Lowered to $546.00 at Barclays

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $610.00 to $546.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LULU. Raymond James increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $496.59.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $403.19 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $304.19 and a one year high of $516.39. The stock has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $463.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $442.47.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 46.89% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,493 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,692,969 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,955,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,119 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $888,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

