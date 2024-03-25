Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Cut to $509.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $531.00 to $509.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LULU. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $553.00 to $515.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $493.66.

Shares of LULU traded down $12.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $390.28. 3,141,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,956. The company has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $310.41 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $463.10 and its 200-day moving average is $442.47.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.40 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $774,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

