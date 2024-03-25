LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of LTC stock opened at $32.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a current ratio of 13.29. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $30.30 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 105.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTC. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 3,395.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LTC Properties in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in LTC Properties in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 73.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.

