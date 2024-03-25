LoopUp Group (LON:LOOP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.50

LoopUp Group plc (LON:LOOP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.64 ($0.01), with a volume of 2165982 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.68 ($0.01).

LoopUp Group Trading Down 6.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of £1.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of -0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.07.

LoopUp Group Company Profile

LoopUp Group plc provides cloud communications platform for business-critical external and specialist communications in the United Kingdom, the European Union, North America, and internationally. The company offers cloud telephony services, including fully managed direct routing solution for Microsoft Teams calling; conferencing solutions for remote meetings; and managed events calls services.

