Lisk Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $289.29 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.03 or 0.00002886 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a market capitalization of $289.29 million and approximately $125.67 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00001905 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001826 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001608 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

