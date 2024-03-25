Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.61 and last traded at $15.64. 672,091 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 956,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.73.

LQDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Liquidia from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Liquidia from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liquidia has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.93.

In other Liquidia news, insider Jason Adair sold 4,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $73,627.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 12,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $192,466.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 318,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,623.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Adair sold 4,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $73,627.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,605 shares of company stock worth $862,904. 31.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LQDA. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Liquidia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Liquidia by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Liquidia during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Liquidia by 42.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Liquidia by 101.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

