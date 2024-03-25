Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $12.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Performance

Shares of LINC stock opened at $10.56 on Thursday. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $10.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $102.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.78 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 6.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Educational Services

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, EVP Chad D. Nyce sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $260,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,552.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lincoln Educational Services news, EVP Chad D. Nyce sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $260,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,552.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 286,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $2,861,360.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 996,811 shares in the company, valued at $9,938,205.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 583,692 shares of company stock valued at $5,858,793. 29.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 543,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 22,282 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 20.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 369,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 63,887 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 15.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,186,000 after purchasing an additional 191,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 6.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

