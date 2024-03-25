Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Trading Up 5%

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) shot up 5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.03 and last traded at $13.97. 245,037 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,457,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LSPD. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Lightspeed Commerce from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Lightspeed Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.97.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.87.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.31 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,037,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,728,000 after buying an additional 98,587 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 477,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,029,000 after purchasing an additional 126,855 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 152,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,494,000. Finally, HST Ventures LLC bought a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

About Lightspeed Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.