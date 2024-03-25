Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $6.64, but opened at $6.95. Liberty Latin America shares last traded at $7.31, with a volume of 337,510 shares.
Specifically, major shareholder John C. Malone bought 484,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $3,257,002.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,360,255 shares in the company, valued at $56,180,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder John C. Malone bought 484,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $3,257,002.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,360,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,180,913.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 27,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $187,326.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,234.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 770,453 shares of company stock worth $5,115,068. Insiders own 38.34% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.09.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LILA. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 55.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 12,203 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 18.6% during the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 748,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 117,300 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America during the third quarter worth $124,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 1.5% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 343,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. 18.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
