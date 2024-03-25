Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,239,063 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 1,319,598 shares.The stock last traded at $56.39 and had previously closed at $56.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Liberty Broadband Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.23). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 70.13%. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.82 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director J David Wargo sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $511,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,332 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,457.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,435,000 after purchasing an additional 48,029 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,626,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,758,000 after buying an additional 1,536,718 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 6,435,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,699,000 after acquiring an additional 363,554 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,657,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,746,000 after acquiring an additional 981,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,286,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,270,000 after acquiring an additional 999,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

