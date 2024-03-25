Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $162.69.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Lennar from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

Institutional Trading of Lennar

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,544,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $734,477,000 after buying an additional 366,983 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,681,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $399,611,000 after purchasing an additional 79,217 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 551.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,432 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,700,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,319,000 after purchasing an additional 72,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lennar by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,550,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,067,000 after buying an additional 8,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Performance

LEN opened at $166.58 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.09. Lennar has a 52-week low of $100.95 and a 52-week high of $167.49. The company has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

