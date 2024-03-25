LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

LAVA Therapeutics Trading Up 12.3 %

NASDAQ LVTX opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.73. LAVA Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LAVA Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bruce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LAVA Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of LAVA Therapeutics by 20,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 32,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

LAVA Therapeutics Company Profile

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

