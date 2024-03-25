LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Mkm

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Roth Mkm in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 92.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LNZA. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LanzaTech Global in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on LanzaTech Global in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Shares of LanzaTech Global stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,170. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. LanzaTech Global has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $8.70. The company has a market capitalization of $611.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.44.

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.50 million. LanzaTech Global had a negative return on equity of 95.22% and a negative net margin of 214.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LanzaTech Global will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Freya Burton sold 50,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $162,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in LanzaTech Global in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in LanzaTech Global by 1,196.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in LanzaTech Global during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in LanzaTech Global during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in LanzaTech Global by 544.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 9,182 shares during the period. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. It is also developing biocatalysts and processes to produce a suite of additional products utilizing novel biocatalysts, including acetone and isopropanol (IPA) and industrial solvents used in various applications, including production of polymers from IPA.

