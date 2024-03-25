Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $243.07.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of LH opened at $213.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.93. Laboratory Co. of America has a one year low of $174.20 and a one year high of $234.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.02.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total value of $53,668.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,398.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 34,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total transaction of $7,451,828.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,595 shares in the company, valued at $5,095,812.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total value of $53,668.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,775 shares of company stock valued at $8,823,080 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,703,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,065,841,000 after acquiring an additional 743,824 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,863,118,000 after acquiring an additional 106,063 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 20.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,487,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $500,033,000 after acquiring an additional 424,684 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 102.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,219,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 28.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,212,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $444,821,000 after acquiring an additional 483,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

