Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Kopin from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Get Kopin alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Kopin

Kopin Price Performance

KOPN stock opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.76. Kopin has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $2.82. The stock has a market cap of $225.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 2.42.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 million. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a negative net margin of 48.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kopin will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kopin

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOPN. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Kopin during the first quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Kopin by 220.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,683 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Kopin during the first quarter worth about $30,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kopin during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Kopin during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

About Kopin

(Get Free Report)

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.