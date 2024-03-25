Komodo (KMD) Trading 17.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Komodo (KMD) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 25th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $52.43 million and $3.68 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000545 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00069322 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00043200 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00020650 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 139,643,954 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

