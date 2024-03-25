Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) PT Raised to $28.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.14.

Shares of NYSE KGS opened at $26.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.46. Kodiak Gas Services has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

In other news, Director Margaret C. Montana purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,468.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KGS. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 23.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

