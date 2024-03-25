KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on April 15th

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 74.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to earn $1.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.6%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Performance

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.35. The company had a trading volume of 95,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,453. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average of $11.66. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $14.12. The company has a quick ratio of 361.75, a current ratio of 361.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market cap of $717.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on KREF shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.57.

Insider Activity at KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

In related news, CEO Matthew A. Salem purchased 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $252,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 460,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,474,203.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO W Patrick Mattson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 308,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,095.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew A. Salem acquired 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $252,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,474,203.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KREF. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 330.9% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,516,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,851 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 11.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,731,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,755 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,422,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,154,000 after buying an additional 592,973 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,260,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,930,000 after acquiring an additional 280,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

