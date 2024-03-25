Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland’s in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Kirkland’s Trading Down 1.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kirkland’s

NASDAQ KIRK opened at $2.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.43. Kirkland’s has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $3.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIRK. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 717.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Kirkland’s by 75,575.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland’s in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Kirkland’s during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

