Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.55.

Several brokerages have commented on KC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Kingsoft Cloud from $3.40 to $3.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. CLSA raised Kingsoft Cloud from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.40 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ KC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.10. 1,015,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,676. Kingsoft Cloud has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $10.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average is $3.91.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter valued at $677,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Alpha Square Group S LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 1.6% in the second quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC now owns 3,231,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,710,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

