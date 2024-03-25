Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 8.60

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.60 ($0.11) per share by the home improvement retailer on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $3.80. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Kingfisher Price Performance
Shares of Kingfisher stock traded up GBX 5.20 ($0.07) on Monday, reaching GBX 239.60 ($3.05). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,100,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,915,305. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 223.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 223.86. The company has a market capitalization of £4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,374.12, a PEG ratio of 54.49 and a beta of 1.00. Kingfisher has a 52-week low of GBX 198.30 ($2.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 296.24 ($3.77).
About Kingfisher
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kingfisher
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.