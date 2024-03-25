Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 8.60

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.60 ($0.11) per share by the home improvement retailer on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $3.80. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Kingfisher stock traded up GBX 5.20 ($0.07) on Monday, reaching GBX 239.60 ($3.05). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,100,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,915,305. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 223.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 223.86. The company has a market capitalization of £4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,374.12, a PEG ratio of 54.49 and a beta of 1.00. Kingfisher has a 52-week low of GBX 198.30 ($2.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 296.24 ($3.77).

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands.

