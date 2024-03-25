Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) is Meyer Handelman Co.’s 8th Largest Position

Meyer Handelman Co. lessened its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 440,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,735 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark comprises approximately 2.1% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Meyer Handelman Co. owned about 0.13% of Kimberly-Clark worth $53,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth $96,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,483,000 after purchasing an additional 34,646 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,050.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.36.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE KMB traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $125.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,331,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,349. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The company has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.85%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

