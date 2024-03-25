Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) PT Lowered to C$20.50

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$20.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KMP.UN. Raymond James lifted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$22.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. CIBC boosted their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Laurentian downgraded Killam Apartment REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$20.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.20.

Shares of KMP.UN stock traded down C$0.19 on Monday, reaching C$18.57. 36,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,339. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52 week low of C$15.36 and a 52 week high of C$20.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.04.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

