KeyCorp Raises HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target to $95.00

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America increased their price target on HealthEquity from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.55.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on HQY

HealthEquity Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $79.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.07. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 124.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.53. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $84.49.

In other news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $181,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,643 shares of company stock worth $592,205. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthEquity

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in HealthEquity by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity during the first quarter worth $234,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in HealthEquity during the first quarter worth $932,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 44.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in HealthEquity by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

(Get Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.