KeyCorp Begins Coverage on monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY)

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on monday.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on monday.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded monday.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, monday.com presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $226.00.

MNDY opened at $228.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,256.68 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.45. monday.com has a 12 month low of $108.35 and a 12 month high of $239.22.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.97 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. monday.com’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that monday.com will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 222.0% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

