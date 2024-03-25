Keller Group (LON:KLR) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,036.00

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,036 ($13.19) and last traded at GBX 1,030 ($13.11), with a volume of 17554 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,034 ($13.16).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Keller Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.91) to GBX 1,300 ($16.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 897.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 829.55. The company has a market capitalization of £748.18 million, a PE ratio of 849.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a GBX 31.30 ($0.40) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Keller Group’s previous dividend of $13.90. This represents a dividend yield of 3.58%. Keller Group’s payout ratio is currently 3,719.01%.

In other news, insider Kerry Porritt bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 934 ($11.89) per share, with a total value of £140,100 ($178,357.73). Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services. It also provides solutions, such as bearing capacity improvement, low carbon construction, containment, excavation support, stabilization, marine structures, seepage control, slope stabilization, and monitoring.

