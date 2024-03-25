KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target Raised to $64.00 at Wedbush

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.12 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.30 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on KBH. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of KB Home from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.46.

NYSE:KBH opened at $68.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.11. KB Home has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $72.00.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that KB Home will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.88%.

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 4,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total transaction of $294,990.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,785.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 4,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total transaction of $294,990.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,785.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 165,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $9,819,235.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,491,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,583,101.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 373,635 shares of company stock valued at $22,400,005 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,612 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,233 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,141,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 225.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 895,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,435,000 after acquiring an additional 620,238 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 1,871.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 615,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,734,000 after acquiring an additional 584,363 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

