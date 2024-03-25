KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on KB Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on KB Home from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price target on KB Home from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on KB Home from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.46.

KB Home Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $68.40 on Thursday. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.61 and a 200-day moving average of $56.11.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KB Home will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 10.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 45,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $2,749,631.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,650,551.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 165,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $9,819,235.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,491,298 shares in the company, valued at $88,583,101.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 45,471 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $2,749,631.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,981 shares in the company, valued at $6,650,551.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 373,635 shares of company stock valued at $22,400,005. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Home

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in KB Home by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 18,818 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 35.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in KB Home by 39.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 96,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 27,327 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in KB Home by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KB Home

(Get Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Further Reading

