KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

KBH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of KB Home from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.46.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $68.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.11. KB Home has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $72.00.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.88%.

In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 5,500 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $330,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,971.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $330,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,971.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 83,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $5,040,454.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 156,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,449,883.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 373,635 shares of company stock valued at $22,400,005. 4.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 149,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

