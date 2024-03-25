KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Shares Gap Down to $55.54

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $55.54, but opened at $54.00. KB Financial Group shares last traded at $53.92, with a volume of 24,928 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KB

KB Financial Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.02.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.21). KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of KB Financial Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in KB Financial Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 391,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,109,000 after buying an additional 33,884 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in KB Financial Group by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 65,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 23,016 shares in the last quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 46.9% during the third quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 111,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 35,692 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in KB Financial Group by 66.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 137,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,670,000 after purchasing an additional 54,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 27.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 272,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.