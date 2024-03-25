Kava 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $21.44 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. In the last seven days, Kava has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Kava token can now be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00001406 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and $21.44 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.00 or 0.00086393 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00025496 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00011009 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00017635 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00008308 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,860,636 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

