Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.73) price objective on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

Kainos Group Price Performance

Kainos Group Company Profile

Shares of LON:KNOS opened at GBX 988.05 ($12.58) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,078.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,086.33. The stock has a market cap of £1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,983.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.73. Kainos Group has a 12 month low of GBX 900.50 ($11.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,421 ($18.09). The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.

