Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2024

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kainos Group (LON:KNOSFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.73) price objective on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kainos Group

Kainos Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:KNOS opened at GBX 988.05 ($12.58) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,078.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,086.33. The stock has a market cap of £1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,983.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.73. Kainos Group has a 12 month low of GBX 900.50 ($11.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,421 ($18.09). The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Kainos Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.