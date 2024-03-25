Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.73) price objective on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.
Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.
